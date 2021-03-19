EX-BPVI chief Zonin gets 6 1/2 yrs

VICENZA, MAR 19 - A Vicenza court on Friday sentenced former Banca Popolare di Vicenza savings bank president Gianni Zonin to six and a half years in jail for irregularities that led to the bank's bankruptcy. Former deputy general manager Emanuele Giustini got six years and three months while the other ex-deputy GMs, Paolo Marin and Andrea Piazzetta, got six years. A prosecutor had requested a term of 10 years for Zonin. Zonin told a parliamentary commission of inquiry into Italy's banking crisis that he had never received orders from the Bank of Italy "to make any acquisitions". The bank was accused, among other things, of pressuring clients to purchase Popolare di Vicenza shares and convertible bonds by making it a condition for issuing loans, mortgages, and other lines of credit. There were also allegations that 975 million euros worth of shares in the bank were bought during the 2012-2014 period via Popolare di Vicenza loans, in breach of banking regulations. Banca Popolare di Vicenza was rescued by Italy's Atlante private-sector fund for weaker banks after a capital increase failed. An ill small saver committed suicide after losing hundreds of thousands of euros in shares in the bank. The bank was probed for criminal conspiracy as well as false accounting. Zonin was placed under investigation over alleged stock manipulation and obstruction of regulatory authorities at the medium-sized Italian lender. Zonin denies wrongdoing and will appeal. (ANSA).