COVID: 25,735 more cases, 386 more victims
ROME
19 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 19 - There have been 25,735 more cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 386 more victims, the health ministry said Friday. That compares to 24,935 more cases and 423 new victims Thursday. Some 364,822 new tests have been done, compared to 353,737 Thursday. The positivity rate is steady at 7%. Intensive care cases have risen by 244, and hospital admissions by 164. The case tally since the start of the epidemic has now risen to 3,332,418, and the death toll to 104,241. There are 556,539 currently positive, up 9,029 on Thursday. The recovered and discharged are now 2,671,638, up 16,292 on Thursday. (ANSA).
