Venerdì 19 Marzo 2021 | 17:15

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

ROME

Italy's COVID-19 Rt number steady at 1.16

Proportion of ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients up to 36%

Italy's COVID-19 Rt number steady at 1.16

ROME, MAR 19 - Italy's COVID-19 Rt reproduction number was steady at 1.16 in the latest weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), the same as in last week's report, sources said on Friday ahead of the report's release. An Rt number over 1 indicates that the epidemic is expanding. The average nationwide Rt had been on an upward trend for many weeks, with infection rising with the spread of more contagious variants of COVID-19, above all the British one. The latest monitoring report said that pressure on the health service has increased sharply. It said that proportion of intensive-care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients rose to 36% in the period from March 12 to 18, up from 31% the previous week and well above the critical threshold of 30%. It said 13 of Italy's 21 regions/autonomous provinces were above the 30% mark, up from 11 in the last report. Furthermore, the incidence of cases in a week has risen to 264 for every 100,000 inhabitants from 225.64. As a result, the report said to impose the "maximum level of mitigation" in terms of restrictions aimed at preventing contagion. It said that the impact of the new variants meant it was necessary to "maintain the drastic reduction in physical interaction between people and in mobility". The government has tightened restrictions, with about half of the country currently classed as a high-contagion risk red zone and in lockdown. Tuscany looks likely to be classed as red next week given its latest contagion data. Calabria and Val d'Aosta risk being bumped up to red too. The report said 16 regions/autonomous provinces have an RT over 1. These include Campania, whose Rt at the bottom of its range is over 1.5, and Piedmont and Fruili Vevenzia Giulia, where it is over 1.25. The report said there were alert signals from all but six regions and two, Campania and Veneto, had multiple alert signals. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
