Navy officer accused of harming force's image with dance

ROME, MAR 19 - An Italian navy officer has been accused of bringing the force's good name into disrepute by leading her NCO cadets in a dance to a TikTok hit at a passing-out ceremony in Taranto last summer. In a video that went viral, the sub-lieutenant can be seen beating out time with her sabre while the cadets dance to Jerusalema, a summer hit on the video sharing platform. The woman, who has not been named, insists she did nothing wrong but the navy has now decided to charge her with disobedience and besmirching the good name of the navy. (ANSA).