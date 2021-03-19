Student saves toddler with Heimlich maneuver

Venerdì 19 Marzo 2021 | 17:15

MILAN

MILAN, MAR 19 - A 20-year-old Milanese hotel school student saved the life of a neighbour's three-old grandson with the Heimlich maneuver on Thursday, Corriere della Sera said Friday. Simone Mantovani was doing distance learning when his neighbour knocked on his door and showed him her three-year-old grandson who was not breathing. He promptly performed the abdominal thrusts that dislodged a piece of food and saved the toddler's life. Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana praised the student online, positing a link to the story and saying "the rescue team arrived as soon as it could but Simone's intervention was decisive. Well done Simone!" (ANSA).

