Etna belches out fresh lava plume

CATANIA, MAR 19 - Etna on Friday belched out another lava plume in the latest of a string of spectacular eruptions from Europe's tallest active volcano. The volcano spewed ash and lapilli onto nearby Catania but the eastern Sicilian city's airport was still operational. A southeastern breeze helped take the high and dense column of lavic ash across the city. Lapilli also fell onto a number of smaller towns and villages on Etna's southern slopes including Nicolosi, Trecastagni, Pedara, Aci Sant'Antonio and San Gregorio, where the eruptions rattled windows and doors. The iconic volcano also emitted a fresh lava flow. Volcanology institute INGV said it was the 15th "paroxysm" in Etna's latest phase of volcanic activity, which began in mid February. (ANSA).