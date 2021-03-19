Orban says wants to form party with Salvini, Morawiecki

ROME, MAR 19 - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban told the nation's State radio on Friday that he wants to hold talks with League leader Matteo Salvini and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the creation of a new nationalist group in the European Parliament, Bloomberg reported. Orban's Fidesz party recently left the centre-right European People's Party (EPP). Salvini, whose party is backing Premier Mario Draghi's broad coalition government, said talks with Orban were not a priority at the moment. "I am dealing in a highly concrete way with (COVID-19) vaccines and reimbursements (for lost revenue) to Italian firms," Salvini told reporters when asked about what Orban had said. "We'll talk about what happens in Europe further down the line. "What is urgent for me is the vaccines, reimbursements and the health of the Italian people, nothing else". (ANSA).