ROME
Orban says wants to form party with Salvini, Morawiecki

CATANIA
Etna belches out fresh lava plume

PALERMO
Mafia boss Madonia gets life for Agostino and wife murders

ROME
Soccer: AS Roma to face Ajax in Europa League quarters

ROME
Italy to resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca

ROME
Some 10 children have died of COVID-19 in Italy - Locatelli

BOLOGNA
4 probed for hailing Shoah, instigating race hate online

ROME
Wintry weather to hit Italy this weekend

ROME
COVID: 7,000 firms willing to join vaccination plan

ROME
Gucci opens archive for new Ridley Scott film

GENOA
La Spezia removes public benches, old folks bring out chairs

Serie C
Bari calcio, nessuna lesione a caviglia per il terzino l terzino Sarzi Puttini

LecceLa situazione
Tricase, focolaio Covid al «Panico»: 18 positivi, Chiusi due reparti, allerta per altri 3

BrindisiL'inchiesta
Mesagne, noleggiavano le auto e le «rivendevano» on line: 3 arrestati per truffa

PotenzaL'iniziativa
Potenza, alla Polizia locale le bici elettriche per il Parco fluviale

FoggiaLa crisi
Foggia, 13 consiglieri firmano dimissioni per sfiducia a sindaco. Ma ne servono altri 4

TarantoGuardia costiera
Taranto, sequestrato lido abusivo a Marina di Chiatona

BariOperazione della Mobile
Cocaina e hashish, arrestati due spacciatori a Modugno e Ceglie

PotenzaEmergenza Covid
Vaccini, a Potenza e Matera si riprende con i sieri Astrazeneca

BatBloccati dalla Gdf
Barletta, spacciavano «fumo» nella zona della movida: arrestati 3 giovani

Covid Puglia,

Coronavirus Puglia, 200 letti di emergenza contro il boom di ricoveri

Bari, al Policlinico donati organi di due pazienti positivi al Covid e deceduti: 2 vite salvate

Puglia, allarme contagi, la zona rossa non basta. Emiliano anticipa «misure più stringenti»

Bitonto, il cane paralizzato in fin di vita portato al mare per l'ultima volta

ROME

ROME, MAR 19 - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban told the nation's State radio on Friday that he wants to hold talks with League leader Matteo Salvini and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the creation of a new nationalist group in the European Parliament, Bloomberg reported. Orban's Fidesz party recently left the centre-right European People's Party (EPP). Salvini, whose party is backing Premier Mario Draghi's broad coalition government, said talks with Orban were not a priority at the moment. "I am dealing in a highly concrete way with (COVID-19) vaccines and reimbursements (for lost revenue) to Italian firms," Salvini told reporters when asked about what Orban had said. "We'll talk about what happens in Europe further down the line. "What is urgent for me is the vaccines, reimbursements and the health of the Italian people, nothing else". (ANSA).

