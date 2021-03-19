Soccer: AS Roma to face Ajax in Europa League quarters

ROME, MAR 19 - AS Roma, Italy's only remaining hope of a European club trophy this season, will face Ajax in the Europa League quarter-finals, the draw at UEFA's headquarters decided on Friday Roma progressed to the last eight with a 2-1 win at Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 on Thursday, with Borja Mayoral scoring both of Roma's goals to complete a 5-1 aggregate victory. The other Italian survivor in the competition, AC Milan, were eliminated with a 1-0 loss to Manchester United at the San Siro. Paul Pogba scored the goal that put the English giants through after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. The three Italian teams that reached the knockout stages of the Champions League, Juventus, Atalanta, and Lazio, were all knocked out in the last 16. If Roma get past Ajax they will face the winner of the tie between Manchester United and Granada in the Europa League semi-finals. (ANSA).