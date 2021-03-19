Venerdì 19 Marzo 2021 | 15:17

ROME
Orban says wants to form party with Salvini, Morawiecki

CATANIA
Etna belches out fresh lava plume

PALERMO
Mafia boss Madonia gets life for Agostino and wife murders

ROME
Soccer: AS Roma to face Ajax in Europa League quarters

ROME
Italy to resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca

ROME
Some 10 children have died of COVID-19 in Italy - Locatelli

BOLOGNA
4 probed for hailing Shoah, instigating race hate online

ROME
Wintry weather to hit Italy this weekend

ROME
COVID: 7,000 firms willing to join vaccination plan

ROME
Gucci opens archive for new Ridley Scott film

GENOA
La Spezia removes public benches, old folks bring out chairs

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, nessuna lesione a caviglia per il terzino l terzino Sarzi Puttini

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceLa situazione
Tricase, focolaio Covid al «Panico»: 18 positivi, Chiusi due reparti, allerta per altri 3

BrindisiL'inchiesta
Mesagne, noleggiavano le auto e le «rivendevano» on line: 3 arrestati per truffa

PotenzaL'iniziativa
Potenza, alla Polizia locale le bici elettriche per il Parco fluviale

FoggiaLa crisi
Foggia, 13 consiglieri firmano dimissioni per sfiducia a sindaco. Ma ne servono altri 4

TarantoGuardia costiera
Taranto, sequestrato lido abusivo a Marina di Chiatona

BariOperazione della Mobile
Cocaina e hashish, arrestati due spacciatori a Modugno e Ceglie

PotenzaEmergenza Covid
Vaccini, a Potenza e Matera si riprende con i sieri Astrazeneca

BatBloccati dalla Gdf
Barletta, spacciavano «fumo» nella zona della movida: arrestati 3 giovani

Covid Puglia,

Coronavirus Puglia, 200 letti di emergenza contro il boom di ricoveri

Bari, al Policlinico donati organi di due pazienti positivi al Covid e deceduti: 2 vite salvate

Puglia, allarme contagi, la zona rossa non basta. Emiliano anticipa «misure più stringenti»

Bitonto, il cane paralizzato in fin di vita portato al mare per l'ultima volta

Rome side are Italy's only remaining hope in Europe

ROME, MAR 19 - AS Roma, Italy's only remaining hope of a European club trophy this season, will face Ajax in the Europa League quarter-finals, the draw at UEFA's headquarters decided on Friday Roma progressed to the last eight with a 2-1 win at Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 on Thursday, with Borja Mayoral scoring both of Roma's goals to complete a 5-1 aggregate victory. The other Italian survivor in the competition, AC Milan, were eliminated with a 1-0 loss to Manchester United at the San Siro. Paul Pogba scored the goal that put the English giants through after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. The three Italian teams that reached the knockout stages of the Champions League, Juventus, Atalanta, and Lazio, were all knocked out in the last 16. If Roma get past Ajax they will face the winner of the tie between Manchester United and Granada in the Europa League semi-finals. (ANSA).

