4 probed for hailing Shoah, instigating race hate online

BOLOGNA, MAR 19 - Italian police on Friday placed four people under investigation for hailing the Holocaust and spreading ideas based on ethnic and racial hatred in Internet chatrooms. Police searched the homes of the four, aged between 19 and 53 and resident in Bologna and Modena. The four men face possible charges of spreading propaganda and instigation to commit crimes for reasons of racial, ethnic and religious discrimination. Three of the men are from the Bologna area and one from the Modena area: a 19-year-old and 53-year-old from Casalecchio di Reno, 1 34-year-old from Crevalcuore and a 30-year-old from Modena, all with clean records and members of an association of historical re-enactment of Nazi Germany. During the searches of their homes police seized flags with swastikas, Wehrmacht uniforms, and several weapons, some of them imitation and other working guns, but some vintage and perhaps not functioning any more. Police also seized computer material associated with the white supremacist group the men belonged to. The men used pseudonyms including the names of Rommel and other Nazi high-ups. During their chats the men used vulgar insults in commenting images of the Shoah and other genocides, police said. (ANSA).