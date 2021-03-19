Venerdì 19 Marzo 2021 | 15:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Orban says wants to form party with Salvini, Morawiecki

Orban says wants to form party with Salvini, Morawiecki

 
CATANIA
Etna belches out fresh lava plume

Etna belches out fresh lava plume

 
PALERMO
Mafia boss Madonia gets life for Agostino and wife murders

Mafia boss Madonia gets life for Agostino and wife murders

 
ROME
Soccer: AS Roma to face Ajax in Europa League quarters

Soccer: AS Roma to face Ajax in Europa League quarters

 
ROME
Italy to resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca

Italy to resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca

 
ROME
Some 10 children have died of COVID-19 in Italy - Locatelli

Some 10 children have died of COVID-19 in Italy - Locatelli

 
BOLOGNA
4 probed for hailing Shoah, instigating race hate online

4 probed for hailing Shoah, instigating race hate online

 
ROME
Wintry weather to hit Italy this weekend

Wintry weather to hit Italy this weekend

 
ROME
COVID: 7,000 firms willing to join vaccination plan

COVID: 7,000 firms willing to join vaccination plan

 
ROME
Gucci opens archive for new Ridley Scott film

Gucci opens archive for new Ridley Scott film

 
GENOA
La Spezia removes public benches, old folks bring out chairs

La Spezia removes public benches, old folks bring out chairs

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, nessuna lesione a caviglia per il terzino l terzino Sarzi Puttini

Bari calcio, nessuna lesione a caviglia per il terzino Sarzi Puttini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceLa situazione
Tricase, focolaio Covid al «Panico»: 18 positivi, Chiusi due reparti, allerta per altri 3

Tricase, focolaio Covid al «Panico»: 18 positivi, Chiusi due reparti, allerta per altri 3

 
BrindisiL'inchiesta
Mesagne, noleggiavano le auto e le «rivendevano» on line: 3 arrestati per truffa

Mesagne, noleggiavano le auto e le «rivendevano» on line: 3 arrestati per truffa

 
PotenzaL'iniziativa
Potenza, alla Polizia locale le bici elettriche per il Parco fluviale

Potenza, alla Polizia locale le bici elettriche per il Parco fluviale

 
FoggiaLa crisi
Foggia, 13 consiglieri firmano dimissioni per sfiducia a sindaco. Ma ne servono altri 4

Foggia, 13 consiglieri firmano dimissioni per sfiducia a sindaco. Ma ne servono altri 4

 
TarantoGuardia costiera
Taranto, sequestrato lido abusivo a Marina di Chiatona

Taranto, sequestrato lido abusivo a Marina di Chiatona

 
BariOperazione della Mobile
Cocaina e hashish, arrestati due spacciatori a Modugno e Ceglie

Cocaina e hashish, arrestati due spacciatori a Modugno e Ceglie

 
PotenzaEmergenza Covid
Vaccini, a Potenza e Matera si riprende con i sieri Astrazeneca

Vaccini, a Potenza e Matera si riprende con i sieri Astrazeneca

 
BatBloccati dalla Gdf
Barletta, spacciavano «fumo» nella zona della movida: arrestati 3 giovani

Barletta, spacciavano «fumo» nella zona della movida: arrestati 3 giovani

 

i più letti

Covid Puglia,

Covid Puglia, mai così tanti contagi: oltre 2mila (18,6% dei test) e 27 morti

Coronavirus Puglia, 200 letti di emergenza contro il boom di ricoveri

Coronavirus Puglia, 200 letti di emergenza contro il boom di ricoveri

Bari, al Policlinico donati organi di due pazienti positivi al Covid e deceduti: 2 vite salvate

Bari, al Policlinico donati organi di due pazienti positivi al Covid e deceduti: 2 vite salvate

Puglia, allarme contagi, la zona rossa non basta. Emiliano anticipa «misure più stringenti»

Puglia, allarme contagi, la zona rossa non basta. Emiliano anticipa «misure più stringenti»

Bitonto, il cane paralizzato in fin di vita portato al mare per l'ultima volta

Bitonto, il cane paralizzato in fin di vita portato al mare per l'ultima volta

BOLOGNA

4 probed for hailing Shoah, instigating race hate online

Swastikas, German army uniforms and weapons seized

4 probed for hailing Shoah, instigating race hate online

BOLOGNA, MAR 19 - Italian police on Friday placed four people under investigation for hailing the Holocaust and spreading ideas based on ethnic and racial hatred in Internet chatrooms. Police searched the homes of the four, aged between 19 and 53 and resident in Bologna and Modena. The four men face possible charges of spreading propaganda and instigation to commit crimes for reasons of racial, ethnic and religious discrimination. Three of the men are from the Bologna area and one from the Modena area: a 19-year-old and 53-year-old from Casalecchio di Reno, 1 34-year-old from Crevalcuore and a 30-year-old from Modena, all with clean records and members of an association of historical re-enactment of Nazi Germany. During the searches of their homes police seized flags with swastikas, Wehrmacht uniforms, and several weapons, some of them imitation and other working guns, but some vintage and perhaps not functioning any more. Police also seized computer material associated with the white supremacist group the men belonged to. The men used pseudonyms including the names of Rommel and other Nazi high-ups. During their chats the men used vulgar insults in commenting images of the Shoah and other genocides, police said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it