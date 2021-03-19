Some 10 children have died of COVID-19 in Italy - Locatelli

ROME, MAR 19 - Franco Locatelli, the head of the Higher Health Council (CSS), said Friday that around 10 minors had died of COVID-19 in Italy, a figure which showed it is necessary to do studies on coronavirus vaccines for children. "I see no reason to reconsider studies for the assessment of vaccines, including in the paediatric age," Locatelli told a news conference. "Indeed, faced with 25 cases of rare thrombosis out of 20 million people to have been vaccinated, it should be recalled that, unfortunately, around 10 children in Italy have lost their lives due to COVID-19". (ANSA).