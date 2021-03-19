COVID: 7,000 firms willing to join vaccination plan

ROME, MAR 19 - Confindustria President Carlo Bonomi said Friday that over 7,000 firms have signed up to Italian industrial employers confederation's initiative for companies to be involved in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. "It is a figure that gives me joy and gives an idea of how Italian business is at the service of the country," Bonomi told Rainews24. "We will give Emergency Commissioner (Francesco Paolo) Figliuolo the list of the companies that, on a voluntary basis, have expressed willingness and then we will respect the instructions that we will receive as part of the national vaccination plan". (ANSA).