ROME
Wintry weather to hit Italy this weekend

Wintry weather to hit Italy this weekend

 
ROME
COVID: 7,000 firms willing to join vaccination plan

COVID: 7,000 firms willing to join vaccination plan

 
ROME
Gucci opens archive for new Ridley Scott film

Gucci opens archive for new Ridley Scott film

 
GENOA
La Spezia removes public benches, old folks bring out chairs

La Spezia removes public benches, old folks bring out chairs

 
ROME
Unions say Amazon does not respect workers

Unions say Amazon does not respect workers

 
ROME
Orban says wants to form party with Salvini, Morawiecki

Orban says wants to form party with Salvini, Morawiecki

 
ROME
Cabinet poised to approve 32-bn-euro COVID-19 aid package

Cabinet poised to approve 32-bn-euro COVID-19 aid package

 
ROME
Mattarella hails pope's efforts to promote fraternity

Mattarella hails pope's efforts to promote fraternity

 
ROME
Soccer: AS Roma are now Italy's only hope in Europe

Soccer: AS Roma are now Italy's only hope in Europe

 
ROME
Italy to resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca

Italy to resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca

 
ROME
AstraZeneca administration to resume Fri - Draghi

AstraZeneca administration to resume Fri - Draghi

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, nessuna lesione a caviglia per il terzino l terzino Sarzi Puttini

Bari calcio, nessuna lesione a caviglia per il terzino Sarzi Puttini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoUn pregiudicato
Sava, esce in licenza premio e dà un party di compleanno a casa: torna in carcere

Sava, esce in licenza premio e dà un party di compleanno a casa: torna in carcere

 
BariOperazione Gdf
Truccava slot per frodare il Fisco: sequestrati 270mila euro a imprenditore gaming

Truccava slot per frodare il Fisco: sequestrati 270mila euro a imprenditore gaming

 
PotenzaEmergenza Covid
Vaccini, a Potenza e Matera si riprende con i sieri Astrazeneca

Vaccini, a Potenza e Matera si riprende con i sieri Astrazeneca

 
BatBloccati dalla Gdf
Barletta, spacciavano «fumo» nella zona della movida: arrestati 3 giovani

Barletta, spacciavano «fumo» nella zona della movida: arrestati 3 giovani

 
FoggiaIl questore
Foggia, rissa per la mascherina: Daspo urbano per 4, per un anno vietato ingresso nei locali pubblici

Foggia, rissa per la mascherina: Daspo urbano per 4, per un anno vietato ingresso nei locali pubblici

 
Leccela delibera
Lecce, artisti esonerati da pagamento per uso Teatro Apollo

Lecce, artisti esonerati da pagamento per uso Teatro Apollo

 
GdM.TVL'emergenza
Potenza, bardi visita centro vaccinazioni: «Decisione Ema dona serenità alla popolazione»

Potenza, Bardi visita centro vaccinazioni: «Decisione Ema dona serenità»

 
BrindisiIl caso
Ceglie Messapica, pranzano al ristorante e fuggono senza pagare: appello su Fb «Identificateli»

Ceglie Messapica, pranzano al ristorante e fuggono senza pagare: appello su Fb «Identificateli»

 

Covid Puglia,

Covid Puglia, mai così tanti contagi: oltre 2mila (18,6% dei test) e 27 morti

Coronavirus Puglia, 200 letti di emergenza contro il boom di ricoveri

Coronavirus Puglia, 200 letti di emergenza contro il boom di ricoveri

Bari, al Policlinico donati organi di due pazienti positivi al Covid e deceduti: 2 vite salvate

Bari, al Policlinico donati organi di due pazienti positivi al Covid e deceduti: 2 vite salvate

Bitonto, il cane paralizzato in fin di vita portato al mare per l'ultima volta

Bitonto, il cane paralizzato in fin di vita portato al mare per l'ultima volta

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 19 marzo 2021

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 19 marzo 2021

ROME

Wintry weather to hit Italy this weekend

Storms and snow to sweep south, north sunny but cold Sunday

Wintry weather to hit Italy this weekend

ROME, MAR 19 - Wintry weather will hit Italy this weekend, forecasters 'iLMeteo.it' said Friday. Icy rain, biting winds and snow over low ground will affect the centre and north while there will be nighttime frost in the north, where overall conditions will be slightly better, they said. "Starting from tomorrow, the spring equinox, winter will present probably in its most insidious phase of all the season," 'iLMeteo.it' said. It said an Arctic cyclone would bring snow to "altitudes near to the plain, especially in the south". Thunderstorms and snow will sweep across the south and the central Adriatic Saturday, the forecasters said. It will be less unstable in the north but there may be some rain and snow near high ground. Sunday will be "decidedly wintry", the forecasters said. Northerly winds will whip across the country with gales topping 70 kph. A cyclone will bring widespread and heavy rain to the south, also affecting Marche, Abruzzo and Molise. Snow will fall at around 4-5,000 metres in Campania and Sardinia. Ice-cold winds will mean perceived temperatures will be 8-10 degrees below real ones, 'iLMeteo.it' said. The north will enjoy sunshine Sunday but all northern cities will wake up with temperatures below zero. (ANSA).

