Gucci opens archive for new Ridley Scott film

ROME, MAR 19 - The Gucci fashion house has opened its historical archive to help Ridley Scott get the fashions and accessories right for his new film about the murder of Maurizio Gucci at the orders of his ex wife Patrizia Reggiani aka 'The Black Widow' in 1995. The atelier made its files and photos available for the British multiple Oscar nominated director despite the opposition of Reggiani, who served 17 years of a 26-year sentence for the hit on Gucci. Also against the move was Patrizia Gucci, daughter of Paolo Gucci, the great grandson of the founder of the casa. Reggiani, who was released a few years ago, has said she was "miffed" by the failure of her onscreen incarnation, Lady Gaga, to come and consult her on the intimate details of her life and thoughts. Shotting on the film, also starring Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci and with an all-star cast including Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and Jeremy Irons, is currently going ahead in Lombardy. 'The House of Gucci' is a co-production by MGM and Scott Free Productions. Scott, 83, Scott has been nominated for three Academy Awards for Directing, for Thelma & Louise, Gladiator and Black Hawk Down. Gladiator won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and he also received a nomination in that category for the 2015 film The Martian. In 1995 both Scott and his brother Tony received a BAFTA for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema. In 2003 he was knighted for services to the British film industry. (ANSA).