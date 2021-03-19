La Spezia removes public benches, old folks bring out chairs

GENOA, MAR 19 - The Ligurian seaside town of La Spezia has removed its public benches to stop gatherings in the time of COVID so old folks there have started taking out their chairs from home to enjoy some time in the open air. The benches in the historic centre of the town near Genoa were dismantled and removed, one by one, earlier this week. The move came on the recommendation of the police chief to prevent gatherings at the weekend. It sparked mutterings from the elderly men who like to chat and while away their time in the Sant'Agostino and Bastione piazzas. So the codgers took chairs from their homes and local bars to sit around and converse just like before. "Levate le panchine? Portemo e careghe" (You take the benches? We'll bring our chairs) read a sign in local dialect stuck on the back of a chair. "I appreciate the La Spezia irony but the removal was the consequence of disconcerting an irresponsible behaviour last weekend, and was requested by the local law and order committee," responded Mayor Pierluigi Peracchini. He said the old folks' gatherings would be "rigorously" policed. (ANSA).