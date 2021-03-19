Unions say Amazon does not respect workers

ROME, MAR 19 - Unions representing workers in Italy involved in the Amazon supply chain said Friday they are staging a one-day strike on Monday because the online retail giant is not respecting workers. "They are indispensable workers but they are not treated as such," said the CGIL, CISL and UIL-trasporti unions in an "appeal letter" to the public before the strike of around 40,000 workers. "It is a question of respect, of dignity for male and female workers, of safety for us and for you". The letter said that, among other things, Amazon drivers have to "follow the instructions of an algorithm" and delver up to 180/200 packages a day. (ANSA).