Orban says wants to form party with Salvini, Morawiecki

ROME
19 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 19 - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban told the nation's State radio on Friday that he wants to hold talks with League leader Matteo Salvini and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the creation of a new nationalist group in the European Parliament, Bloomberg reported. Orban's Fidesz party recently left the centre-right European People's Party (EPP). (ANSA).
