Cabinet poised to approve 32-bn-euro COVID-19 aid package

ROME, MAR 19 - Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet on Friday is set to examine a new 32-billion-euro aid package for households and businesses affected by the COVID-19 restrictions. The aim is for all valid applications to be paid by the end of April. Business that have lost 30% or more of their usual turnover are set to get an average of 3,700 euros each, sources said. The package also renews aid for seasonal workers, with a one-off payment of up to 2,400 euros, the sources said. (ANSA).