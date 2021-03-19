Mattarella hails pope's efforts to promote fraternity

ROME, MAR 19 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella hailed Pope Francis for his efforts to promote fraternity in a message for the eighth anniversary of him becoming head of the Catholic Church. "The pandemic, which continues to weigh down so many people all over the world, has highlighted the vulnerability of the individual countries and the whole international community in addressing this period of emergency with justice and effectiveness," the message read. "Your invitation for us to work with a spirit of fraternity to overcome today's difficult circumstances is a strong appeal to exercise responsible citizenship and a sure guide for those who hold institutional and political positions". Francis was elected pope on March 13, 2013. (ANSA).