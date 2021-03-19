Soccer: AS Roma are now Italy's only hope in Europe

ROME, MAR 19 - AS Roma are Italy's only hope of a European club trophy this season after they beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 away on Thursday to progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Borja Mayoral scored both of Roma's goals to complete a 5-1 aggregate victory. The other Italian survivor in the competition, AC Milan, were eliminated with a 1-0 loss to Manchester United at the San Siro. Paul Pogba scored the goal that put the English giants through after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. The three Italian teams that reached the knockout stages of the Champions League, Juventus, Atalanta, and Lazio, were all knocked out in the last 16. (ANSA).