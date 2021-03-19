Italy to resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca

ROME, MAR 19 - Italy is set to resume vaccinating people with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab on Friday after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) pronounced it safe and effective after a review Thursday, saying there was no causal link with blood clots. "The Italian government welcomes EMA's pronouncement on the AstraZeneca vaccine," Premier Mario Draghi said.. "The government's priority remains that of achieving the highest number of vaccinations in the shortest time possible". The health ministry said vaccinations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab would resume at 15:00 Friday. (ANSA).