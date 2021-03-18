AstraZeneca administration to resume Fri - Draghi
ROME
18 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 18 - The administration in Italy of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab will resume on Friday after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) pronounced it safe and effective after a review Thursday, saying there was no causal link with blood clots, Premier Mario Draghi said. "The Italian government welcomes EMA's pronouncement on the AstraZeneca vaccine," he said. "The government's priority remains that of achieving the highest number of vaccinations in the shortest time possible". (ANSA).
