EU strategy needed on Russia -Di Maio after Borrell talks

COVID: 24,935 new cases, 423 more victims
ROME
18 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 18 - The European Union needs to draw up a strategy with Russia that while maintaining a stiff posture on human rights "respects the five principles" and looks to long-term European interests, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said after talks in Rome with EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. Di Maio said the pair had reiterated the importance of the EU agreement on the Navalny case and stressed that Italy had fully backed sending a "clear and united" political signal, also via fresh sanctions. Any new strategy "also means safeguarding communication and cooperation channels with Moscow, said the Italian foreign minister. (ANSA).
