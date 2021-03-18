13 arrests in Sardinia for attacks on security vans

CAGLIARI, MAR 18 - Italian police on Thursday arrested 13 people on suspicion of carrying out attacks on security vans and security companies in Sardinia in recent years. Some 300 police fanned out across the island to arrest the 13 members of what police called The Firm, who allegedly planned their attacks on their sheep farms. The arrests were made in the provinces of Cagliari, Sassari and Nuoro. The alleged gang attacked a security van on a state highway at Bonorva near Sassari in 2015 and made off with over half a million euros, police said. They also allegedly stole some 11 million euros from the vault of a security firm in Sassari the following year, and were preparing to rob it again last year, police said. The arrests are linked to a 2016 probe in which some of the alleged perpetrators of the Bonorva heist were arrested, including the deputy mayor of Villagrande Strisaili, Giovanni Olianas, who was sentenced to 28 years in jail. The gang was allegedly led by Franco Giovanni Chessa, 50, from Irgoli near Nuoro, taken into custody at his farm at Thiesi near Sassari. (ANSA).