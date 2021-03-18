Giovedì 18 Marzo 2021 | 18:13

ROME
COVID: 24,935 new cases, 423 more victims

ROME
AstraZeneca safe, effective, no causal link with clots-EMA

ROME
Pharmacists to give COVID jab, over 5,000 already set

ROME
EU strategy needed on Russia -Di Maio after Borrell talks

CAGLIARI
13 arrests in Sardinia for attacks on security vans

VATICAN CITY
COVID: Pope leads prayers for Italian victims

ROME
British COVID-19 variant found in cat in Italy

ROME
New COVID-19 aid package amounts to 32 bn

PORDENONE
Tank blows up chicken farm by mistake

ROME
Dante portrait by Castagno restored to former glory

ROME
COVID:Inter-Sassuolo postponed after 4 Nerazzurri positive

Serie C
Bari calcio, nessuna lesione a caviglia per il terzino l terzino Sarzi Puttini

GdM.TVL'emergenza
Potenza, bardi visita centro vaccinazioni: «Decisione Ema dona serenità alla popolazione»

Baril'inchiesta
Bari, ospedale Covid in Fiera, Procura acquisisce documenti dell'appalto

LecceL'emergenza
Tricase, alcuni pazienti positivi al Covid in ospedale: chiusi 2 reparti

Tarantoil siderurgico
Taranto, vertenza ex Ilva: «Silenzio assordante»

MateraCinema
Matera Film Festival, edizione 2021 torna a ottobre in presenza

BatLa decisione
Andria, beni confiscati alla criminalità trasferiti alla istituenda Questura

Foggiala tragedia
S.Severo, travolto da un'auto sulla Sp 30: ciclista 40enne muore sul colpo

BrindisiIl caso
Ceglie Messapica, pranzano al ristorante e fuggono senza pagare: appello su Fb «Identificateli»

Posti letto esauriti, la Regione Puglia ferma i ricoveri in ospedale

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1734 nuovi casi su 12mila test (13,9%). +34 vittime e 60 ricoveri in un giorno

Taranto, bus travolge e uccide 82enne: aveva appena fatto il vaccino anti Covid

Coronavirus Puglia, 200 letti di emergenza contro il boom di ricoveri

CAGLIARI

'he Firm got 500,000 from van in 2015, 11 mn from vault in 2016

CAGLIARI, MAR 18 - Italian police on Thursday arrested 13 people on suspicion of carrying out attacks on security vans and security companies in Sardinia in recent years. Some 300 police fanned out across the island to arrest the 13 members of what police called The Firm, who allegedly planned their attacks on their sheep farms. The arrests were made in the provinces of Cagliari, Sassari and Nuoro. The alleged gang attacked a security van on a state highway at Bonorva near Sassari in 2015 and made off with over half a million euros, police said. They also allegedly stole some 11 million euros from the vault of a security firm in Sassari the following year, and were preparing to rob it again last year, police said. The arrests are linked to a 2016 probe in which some of the alleged perpetrators of the Bonorva heist were arrested, including the deputy mayor of Villagrande Strisaili, Giovanni Olianas, who was sentenced to 28 years in jail. The gang was allegedly led by Franco Giovanni Chessa, 50, from Irgoli near Nuoro, taken into custody at his farm at Thiesi near Sassari. (ANSA).

