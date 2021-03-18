British COVID-19 variant found in cat in Italy

ROME, MAR 18 - The Animal Health Research Institute of Piedmont, Liguria and Valle d'Aosta ('Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale di Piemonte Liguria e Valle d'Aosta) said Thursday that it has detected a case of the British variant of COVID-19 in a cat in Italy. The eight-year-old male cat started to show respiratory symptoms about 10 days after its owners went into isolation at their home in the province of Novara because they had the virus. "This diagnosis and the identification of the Briish variant shows that the pandemic control and integrated management systems are effective and ready to respond," said Angelo Ferrari, the director of the institute. (ANSA).