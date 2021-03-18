British COVID-19 variant found in cat in Italy

COVID: Pope leads prayers for Italian victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Posti letto esauriti, la Regione Puglia ferma i ricoveri in ospedale. 47enne rimandata a casa: salta l'intervento
Covid Puglia, 1734 nuovi casi su 12mila test (13,9%). +34 vittime e 60 ricoveri in 24h. 11mila over 80 in attesa di vaccino
ROME
18 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 18 - The Animal Health Research Institute of Piedmont, Liguria and Valle d'Aosta ('Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale di Piemonte Liguria e Valle d'Aosta) said Thursday that it has detected a case of the British variant of COVID-19 in a cat in Italy. The eight-year-old male cat started to show respiratory symptoms about 10 days after its owners went into isolation at their home in the province of Novara because they had the virus. "This diagnosis and the identification of the Briish variant shows that the pandemic control and integrated management systems are effective and ready to respond," said Angelo Ferrari, the director of the institute. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su