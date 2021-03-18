COVID: Pope leads prayers for Italian victims

VATICAN CITY, MAR 18 - Pope Francis on Thursday, Italy's first COVID vctims remembrance day, led prayers for the over 100,000 Italians who have died from the virus. "#LetUsPrayTogether for the more than 100,000 Italian victims of COVID: so many people who have died because of the disease, and so many others who have given their lives in the service of the sick," he said on Twitter. "May the Lord welcome them and console their families. #COVIDVictimsDay." A year ago Italy and the world were shocked by images of army trucks taking coffins away from the full cemetery in Bergamo, Italy's Wuhan. (ANSA).