Giovedì 18 Marzo 2021 | 15:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

VATICAN CITY
COVID: Pope leads prayers for Italian victims

COVID: Pope leads prayers for Italian victims

 
ROME
British COVID-19 variant found in cat in Italy

British COVID-19 variant found in cat in Italy

 
ROME
New COVID-19 aid package amounts to 32 bn

New COVID-19 aid package amounts to 32 bn

 
PORDENONE
Tank blows up chicken farm by mistake

Tank blows up chicken farm by mistake

 
ROME
Dante portrait by Castagno restored to former glory

Dante portrait by Castagno restored to former glory

 
ROME
COVID:Inter-Sassuolo postponed after 4 Nerazzurri positive

COVID:Inter-Sassuolo postponed after 4 Nerazzurri positive

 
TURIN
COVID: Piedmont hospitals close to collapse say nurses

COVID: Piedmont hospitals close to collapse say nurses

 
ROME
'Ius soli' an EU issue says Di Maio

'Ius soli' an EU issue says Di Maio

 
ROME
Vesuvius gets dusting of snow

Vesuvius gets dusting of snow

 
ROME
Vaccine delays will be made up says Draghi

Vaccine delays will be made up says Draghi

 
ROME
Tunisian deported for instigating jihad in Italy

Tunisian deported for instigating jihad in Italy

 

Il Biancorosso

Il commento
Un Bari piccolo piccolo, i sogni son troppo grandi

Un Bari piccolo piccolo, i sogni son troppo grandi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantoil siderurgico
Taranto, vertenza ex Ilva: «Silenzio assordante»

Taranto, vertenza ex Ilva: «Silenzio assordante»

 
MateraCinema
Matera Film Festival, edizione 2021 torna a ottobre in presenza

Matera Film Festival, edizione 2021 torna a ottobre in presenza

 
LecceNel Salento
Taviano, violentò 5 minori in cambio di soldi e regalini: 70enne condannato a 10 anni

Taviano, violentò 5 minori in cambio di soldi e regalini: 70enne condannato a 10 anni

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, cartelli e lumini dopo notizia riapertura chiesa Trinità: le voci dei cittadini

Potenza, cartelli e lumini dopo notizia riapertura chiesa Trinità: le voci dei cittadini VD

 
BariIl gesto
Bari, al Policlinico donati organi di due pazienti positivi al Covid e deceduti: 2 vite salvate

Bari, al Policlinico donati organi di due pazienti positivi al Covid e deceduti: 2 vite salvate

 
BatLa decisione
Andria, beni confiscati alla criminalità trasferiti alla istituenda Questura

Andria, beni confiscati alla criminalità trasferiti alla istituenda Questura

 
Foggiala tragedia
S.Severo, travolto da un'auto sulla Sp 30: ciclista 40enne muore sul colpo

S.Severo, travolto da un'auto sulla Sp 30: ciclista 40enne muore sul colpo

 
BrindisiIl caso
Ceglie Messapica, pranzano al ristorante e fuggono senza pagare: appello su Fb «Identificateli»

Ceglie Messapica, pranzano al ristorante e fuggono senza pagare: appello su Fb «Identificateli»

 

i più letti

Posti letto esauriti, la Regione Puglia ferma i ricoveri in ospedale

Posti letto esauriti, la Regione Puglia ferma i ricoveri in ospedale. 47enne rimandata a casa: salta l'intervento

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1734 nuovi casi su 12mila test (13,9%). +34 vittime e 60 ricoveri in un giorno

Covid Puglia, 1734 nuovi casi su 12mila test (13,9%). +34 vittime e 60 ricoveri in 24h. 11mila over 80 in attesa di vaccino

Taranto, bus travolge e uccide 82enne: aveva appena fatto il vaccino anti Covid

Taranto, bus travolge e uccide 82enne: era appena uscita dal centro vaccinale

Coronavirus Puglia, 200 letti di emergenza contro il boom di ricoveri

Coronavirus Puglia, 200 letti di emergenza contro il boom di ricoveri

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 17 marzo 2021

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 17 marzo 2021

ROME

New COVID-19 aid package amounts to 32 bn

Payment platform ready March 30

New COVID-19 aid package amounts to 32 bn

ROME, MAR 18 - Economy Minister Daniele Franco said Thursday that the government's new package of aid for households and businesses affected by the COVID-19 restrictions will be worth 32 billion euros, with a margin of 500 million euros for the effects of amendments made by parliament. Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet is set to examine the aid decree on Friday and the payment platform should be ready on March 30. Payments are set to begin being made between April 8 and 10 and the aim is for all valid applications to be paid by the end of April. . Companies will get aid of up to 10 million euros, depending on their usual revenue, and they will be split into five groups.. Small firms will get 60% of their turnover and the percentage will go down as the businesses get bigger, with the biggest firms getting 20%. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it