New COVID-19 aid package amounts to 32 bn

ROME, MAR 18 - Economy Minister Daniele Franco said Thursday that the government's new package of aid for households and businesses affected by the COVID-19 restrictions will be worth 32 billion euros, with a margin of 500 million euros for the effects of amendments made by parliament. Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet is set to examine the aid decree on Friday and the payment platform should be ready on March 30. Payments are set to begin being made between April 8 and 10 and the aim is for all valid applications to be paid by the end of April. . Companies will get aid of up to 10 million euros, depending on their usual revenue, and they will be split into five groups.. Small firms will get 60% of their turnover and the percentage will go down as the businesses get bigger, with the biggest firms getting 20%. (ANSA).