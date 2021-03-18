Tank blows up chicken farm by mistake

PORDENONE, MAR 18 - A tank taking part in military exercises near Pordenone Wednesday got its aim wrong and blew up a chicken farm by mistake, local sources said Thursday. Several chickens were killed by the round, owners discovered on Thursday morning while sifting through the wreckage. No one was hurt. Police have impounded the four tanks engaged in the exercise. The farm is located on the outskirts of the small town of Vivaro. Prosecutors in Pordenone have opened an investigation into the incident. (ANSA).