Tank blows up chicken farm by mistake

COVID: Pope leads prayers for Italian victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Posti letto esauriti, la Regione Puglia ferma i ricoveri in ospedale. 47enne rimandata a casa: salta l'intervento
Covid Puglia, 1734 nuovi casi su 12mila test (13,9%). +34 vittime e 60 ricoveri in 24h. 11mila over 80 in attesa di vaccino
PORDENONE
18 Marzo 2021
PORDENONE, MAR 18 - A tank taking part in military exercises near Pordenone Wednesday got its aim wrong and blew up a chicken farm by mistake, local sources said Thursday. Several chickens were killed by the round, owners discovered on Thursday morning while sifting through the wreckage. No one was hurt. Police have impounded the four tanks engaged in the exercise. The farm is located on the outskirts of the small town of Vivaro. Prosecutors in Pordenone have opened an investigation into the incident. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su