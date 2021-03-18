'Ius soli' an EU issue says Di Maio

ROME, MAR 18 - The right for migrant children born in Italy to get automatic Italian citizenship, or 'ius soli' (law of the soil) in Latin, is a European issue, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday. Speaking to Spanish daily El Pais, Di Maio said the issue should be discussed at the European Union level. The issue has caused a renewed row in Italy after new Democratic Party (PD) leader Enrico Letta cited the right, which it has long supported, as one of the PD's policy priorities under the national unity government of former European central banker Mario Draghi. This sparked a sharp response from nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini who accused Letta of wanting to bring the government down over the issue, which has long been a bugbear for the right. Di Maio, whose populist 5-Star MOvement (M5S) is an ally of the PD, told EL Pais: "I'm not against (ius soli), I don't want to go against the proposal of Enrico Letta, whom I esteem and trust, but the European Union is planning a pact for immigration and asylum, so when we talk of citizenship, in my view we must coordinate at a European level". Currently migrant children born on Italian soil can apply for citizenship when they become adults at the age of 18, and it takes some time for the process to be completed. Salvini's League also backs Draghi's national unity government which features all of Italy's major parties except from the nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI). The centre-left PD and the rightwing anti-migrant and Euroskeptic League have long been fierce foes. Di Maio is a former leader of the formerly anti-establishment M5S, which ruled with the League from 2018 to 2019 before forming an unexpected alliance with the PD that backed Giuseppe Conte's second government from 2020 to early 2021. (ANSA).