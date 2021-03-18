COVID: Piedmont hospitals close to collapse say nurses

COVID: Pope leads prayers for Italian victims
18 Marzo 2021
TURIN, MAR 18 - Piedmont hospitals are close to collapse due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the third wave of the virus featuring more dangerous variants, the nurses association in the northern Italian region said Thursday. "The hospitals of Piedmont are on the verge of collapse, a fresh nightmare for nurses and health operators who are at the end of their tether," said NURSIND regional chief Francesco Coppolella. He said "in the operational centres interventions have passed by a large margin the maximum threshold, in ERs overcrowding is becoming unsustainable, and the transformation of wards to recoup COVID beds is constantly shifting". Coppolella said health staff were "being squeezed beyond their limits" and had been so for the last year. "Everyone is hoping for a true and real acceleration in the vaccines that can help us not fall into this nightmare again". (ANSA).
