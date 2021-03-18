Vesuvius gets dusting of snow

ROME, MAR 18 - Mt Vesuvius was dusted by an unusually heavy snow fall for the time of year on Thursday. Snow fell in much of Italy on Thursday morning, brought by an Arctic weather front. The volcano overlooking Naples was sprinkled with snow from its upper slopes to summit. Temperatures across Italy dropped by as much as six degrees between Wednesday and Thursday. As well as snow, icy rain hit many parts. The cold snap bit across the whole of the country, from north to south. Morning joggers, hikers and cyclists had to put on extra layers to brave the cold. (ANSA).