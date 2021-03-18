Giovedì 18 Marzo 2021 | 13:01

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Vesuvius gets dusting of snow

Vesuvius gets dusting of snow

 
ROME
Vaccine delays will be made up says Draghi

Vaccine delays will be made up says Draghi

 
ROME
Tunisian deported for instigating jihad in Italy

Tunisian deported for instigating jihad in Italy

 
ROME
Draghi visits Bergamo on Italy's first COVID-19 victims day (3)

Draghi visits Bergamo on Italy's first COVID-19 victims day (3)

 
ROME
Italian exports up 2.3% in Jan on Dec - ISTAT

Italian exports up 2.3% in Jan on Dec - ISTAT

 
ROME
Italy had 660,000 fewer jobs in Dec than 12 mts before

Italy had 660,000 fewer jobs in Dec than 12 mts before

 
ROME
Three arrested, over 100 probed for child-porn sharing

Three arrested, over 100 probed for child-porn sharing

 
ROME
Soccer: No Italians in UCL quarters after Lazio exit

Soccer: No Italians in UCL quarters after Lazio exit

 
ROME
Italy marks first COVID-19 victims day

Italy marks first COVID-19 victims day

 
TORINO
Soccer: Zaza pulls Toro back from brink against Sassuolo

Soccer: Zaza pulls Toro back from brink against Sassuolo

 
ROME
COVID: 23,059 new cases, 431 more victims

COVID: 23,059 new cases, 431 more victims

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari-Casertana 1-1 al S.Nicola: pareggiano i biancorossi dopo due ko di fila

Bari-Casertana 1-1 al S.Nicola: pareggiano i biancorossi dopo due ko di fila

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantoa Taranto
Mittal, operai arrivano in fabbrica e scoprono di essere in Cig

Mittal, operai arrivano in fabbrica e scoprono di essere in Cig

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, cartelli e lumini dopo notizia riapertura chiesa Trinità: le voci dei cittadini

Potenza, cartelli e lumini dopo notizia riapertura chiesa Trinità: le voci dei cittadini VD

 
BariIl gesto
Bari, al Policlinico donati organi di due pazienti positivi al Covid e deceduti: 2 vite salvate

Bari, al Policlinico donati organi di due pazienti positivi al Covid e deceduti: 2 vite salvate

 
BatLa decisione
Andria, beni confiscati alla criminalità trasferiti alla istituenda Questura

Andria, beni confiscati alla criminalità trasferiti alla istituenda Questura

 
Lecceil processo
Taviano, adescò minorenni: chiesta condanna a 10 anni per un 74enne

Taviano, adescò minorenni: chiesta condanna a 10 anni per un 74enne

 
Foggiala tragedia
S.Severo, travolto da un'auto sulla Sp 30: ciclista 40enne muore sul colpo

S.Severo, travolto da un'auto sulla Sp 30: ciclista 40enne muore sul colpo

 
MateraCarabinieri
Matera, tormenta e molesta la moglie da anni: divieto d'avvicinamento

Matera, tormenta e molesta la moglie da anni: divieto d'avvicinamento

 
BrindisiIl caso
Ceglie Messapica, pranzano al ristorante e fuggono senza pagare: appello su Fb «Identificateli»

Ceglie Messapica, pranzano al ristorante e fuggono senza pagare: appello su Fb «Identificateli»

 

i più letti

Posti letto esauriti, la Regione Puglia ferma i ricoveri in ospedale

Posti letto esauriti, la Regione Puglia ferma i ricoveri in ospedale. 47enne rimandata a casa: salta l'intervento

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1734 nuovi casi su 12mila test (13,9%). +34 vittime e 60 ricoveri in un giorno

Covid Puglia, 1734 nuovi casi su 12mila test (13,9%). +34 vittime e 60 ricoveri in 24h. 11mila over 80 in attesa di vaccino

Taranto, bus travolge e uccide 82enne: aveva appena fatto il vaccino anti Covid

Taranto, bus travolge e uccide 82enne: era appena uscita dal centro vaccinale

Coronavirus Puglia, 200 letti di emergenza contro il boom di ricoveri

Coronavirus Puglia, 200 letti di emergenza contro il boom di ricoveri

Ceglie Messapica, pranzano al ristorante e fuggono senza pagare: appello su Fb «Identificateli»

Ceglie Messapica, pranzano al ristorante e fuggono senza pagare: appello su Fb «Identificateli»

ROME

Vaccine delays will be made up says Draghi

Campaign will go ahead regardless of AstraZeneca decision- PM

Vaccine delays will be made up says Draghi

ROME, MAR 18 - Premier Mario Draghi said Thursday that the delays in deliveries that have held back the COVID-19 vaccination campaign are set to be made up for, at least in part. "The increase in supplies of some vaccines will help to compensate the delays by other pharmaceutical companies," Draghi said as he visited Bergamo on Italy's first remembrance day for the victims of the coronavirus pandemic. "We have already taken incisive decisions regarding the companies that do not respect the pacts". Italy's vaccination plan has also been hit by uncertainty about AstraZeneca's COVID-19 jab. Italy and several other European countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca jab pending confirmation from the European Medicines Agency that it is safe and does not cause blood clots. Draghi said Italy's campaign will go forward no matter what the EMA decides. "As you know well, the government is committed to doing the greatest number of vaccines possible in the shortest possible time," Draghi said. "This is our priority. "The suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine along with many other European countries, which came into force on Monday, was a temporary and precautional decision. "The European Medicines Agency will give is final opinion today. "Whatever it decides, the vaccination campaign will continue with the same intensity and with the same aims". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it