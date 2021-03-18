Vaccine delays will be made up says Draghi

ROME, MAR 18 - Premier Mario Draghi said Thursday that the delays in deliveries that have held back the COVID-19 vaccination campaign are set to be made up for, at least in part. "The increase in supplies of some vaccines will help to compensate the delays by other pharmaceutical companies," Draghi said as he visited Bergamo on Italy's first remembrance day for the victims of the coronavirus pandemic. "We have already taken incisive decisions regarding the companies that do not respect the pacts". Italy's vaccination plan has also been hit by uncertainty about AstraZeneca's COVID-19 jab. Italy and several other European countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca jab pending confirmation from the European Medicines Agency that it is safe and does not cause blood clots. Draghi said Italy's campaign will go forward no matter what the EMA decides. "As you know well, the government is committed to doing the greatest number of vaccines possible in the shortest possible time," Draghi said. "This is our priority. "The suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine along with many other European countries, which came into force on Monday, was a temporary and precautional decision. "The European Medicines Agency will give is final opinion today. "Whatever it decides, the vaccination campaign will continue with the same intensity and with the same aims". (ANSA).