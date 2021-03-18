Draghi visits Bergamo on Italy's first COVID-19 victims day (3)

ROME, MAR 18 - Italy is marking the first day of national remembrance for the victims of COVID-19 on Thursday. It is a year ago that the Italian army had to organise a convoy of trucks to take coffins away from Bergamo, the city and province hit hardest by the first wave of the coronavirus, because the northern city's funeral facilities were unable to cope with the number of the dead. Premier Mario Draghi visited Bergamo on Thursday and laid a wreath at the cemetery there. He then inaugurated the 'Wood of Remembrance' (Bosco della Memoria) at the city's Martin Lutero alla Trucca park, where a first set of 100 trees was being planted. "The State is here and will always be here," the premier said. "We cannot hug each other (due to the latest COVID lockdown) but we are more united today. "Never again will fragile persons not get adequate assistance. Flags are at half mast at Italian public buildings. Italy's COVID-19 death toll is over 103,000. President Sergio Mattarella, meanwhile, signed the law approved by parliament on Wednesday that makes March 18 the day of remembrance for the victims of the coronavirus epidemic every year. (ANSA).