Italian exports up 2.3% in Jan on Dec - ISTAT

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Posti letto esauriti, la Regione Puglia ferma i ricoveri in ospedale. 47enne rimandata a casa: salta l'intervento
Covid Puglia, 1734 nuovi casi su 12mila test (13,9%). +34 vittime e 60 ricoveri in 24h. 11mila over 80 in attesa di vaccino
ROME
18 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 18 - ISTAT said Thursday that Italian exports increased by 2.3% in January with respect to December while imports rose by 1.2%. The national statistics agency added, however, that Italian exports were down by 8.5% with respect to January 2020. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su