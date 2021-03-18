Italy had 660,000 fewer jobs in Dec than 12 mts before

ROME, MAR 18 - Pensions-and-social-security agency INPS said Thursday that Italy had 660,000 fewer people in work in December compared to the same month in 2019, when number of labour new contracts activated and the number of those terminated is calculated. INPS said the net number of people working on permanent open-ended contracts actually increased by 259,000. But the number of people employed on other forms of contract plunged by 919,000 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market hard. This included a drop of 493,000 in the number of workers on temporary contracts. (ANSA).