Three arrested, over 100 probed for child-porn sharing

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Posti letto esauriti, la Regione Puglia ferma i ricoveri in ospedale. 47enne rimandata a casa: salta l'intervento
Covid Puglia, 1734 nuovi casi su 12mila test (13,9%). +34 vittime e 60 ricoveri in 24h. 11mila over 80 in attesa di vaccino
ROME
18 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 18 - Italy's postal police said Thursday that they have arrested three people and put 119 under investigation all over the country after uncovering a ring for the exchange of child pornography on social media. The material allegedly included abuse of babies. The investigation, coordinated by prosecutors in the southern city of Catanzaro, uncovered 28,000 images and 8,000 videos of paedophilia pornography and led to the seizure of 230 devices. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su