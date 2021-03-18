Three arrested, over 100 probed for child-porn sharing

ROME, MAR 18 - Italy's postal police said Thursday that they have arrested three people and put 119 under investigation all over the country after uncovering a ring for the exchange of child pornography on social media. The material allegedly included abuse of babies. The investigation, coordinated by prosecutors in the southern city of Catanzaro, uncovered 28,000 images and 8,000 videos of paedophilia pornography and led to the seizure of 230 devices. (ANSA).