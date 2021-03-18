Italy marks first COVID-19 victims day

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Posti letto esauriti, la Regione Puglia ferma i ricoveri in ospedale. 47enne rimandata a casa: salta l'intervento
Covid Puglia, 1734 nuovi casi su 12mila test (13,9%). +34 vittime e 60 ricoveri in 24h. 11mila over 80 in attesa di vaccino
ROME
18 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 18 - Italy is marking the first day of national remembrance for the victims of COVID-19 on Thursday. It is a year ago that the Italian army had to organise a convoy of trucks to take coffins away from Bergamo, the city and province hit hardest by the first wave of the coronavirus, because the northern city's funeral facilities were unable to cope with the number of the dead. Premier Mario Draghi is visiting Bergamo on Thursday and will lay a wreath at the cemetery there. Flags are a half mast at Italian public buildings. Italy's COVID-19 death toll is over 103,000. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su