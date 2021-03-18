Soccer: No Italians in UCL quarters after Lazio exit

ROME, MAR 18 - Italy has no representatives in the Champions League quarter-finals after Lazio lost 2-1 at holders Bayern Munich on Wednesday to exit 6-2 on aggregate. Marco Parolo grabbed a late consolation goal for the Rome side, who put on a dignified display after being totally outplayed in the first leg at home. The two other Italian sides to reach the knockout stage, Atalanta and Juventus, were knocked out by Real Madrid and Porto respectively. (ANSA).