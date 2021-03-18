Soccer: No Italians in UCL quarters after Lazio exit

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Posti letto esauriti, la Regione Puglia ferma i ricoveri in ospedale. 47enne rimandata a casa: salta l'intervento
Covid Puglia, 1734 nuovi casi su 12mila test (13,9%). +34 vittime e 60 ricoveri in 24h. 11mila over 80 in attesa di vaccino
ROME
18 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 18 - Italy has no representatives in the Champions League quarter-finals after Lazio lost 2-1 at holders Bayern Munich on Wednesday to exit 6-2 on aggregate. Marco Parolo grabbed a late consolation goal for the Rome side, who put on a dignified display after being totally outplayed in the first leg at home. The two other Italian sides to reach the knockout stage, Atalanta and Juventus, were knocked out by Real Madrid and Porto respectively. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su