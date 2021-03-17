COVID: 23,059 new cases, 431 more victims

ROME, MAR 17 - There have been 23,059 new COVID-19 cases, and 431 more victims, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Wednesday. There were 20,396 fresh cases and 502 new victims on Tuesday. The total case tally since the start of the epidemic a year ago is now 3,281,810. The death toll is 103,432. Some 369,084 more tests have been done, compared to 369,379 Tuesday. The positivity rate has risen by 0.7%, from 5.5% Tuesday to 6.2% Wednesday. Intensive care cases have risen by 324 over the last 24 hours, the ministry said, and hospital admissions by 419. The currently positive are 539,008, up 2,893 over Tuesday. The recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic are now 2,639,370, up 19,716 in the last 24 hours. Some 509,174 people are in domestic isolation, up 2,413 over Tuesday. (ANSA).