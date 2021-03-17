Soccer: Zaza pulls Toro back from brink against Sassuolo

TORINO, MAR 17 - Simone Zaza came on with Torino 2-0 down to Sassuolo and in the Serie A relegation zone to pull the Granata back from the brink with a brace that led to a 3-2 home win Wednesday. The ex Italy striker replaced Venezuela's Tomás Rincón in the 72nd minute. Toro are now fourth from last in the top flight, one clear of Cagliari, but have a game in hand. Sassuolo are eighth, five points behind Lazio and 26 behind leaders Inter Milan. (ANSA).