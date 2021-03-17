Descalzi, Scaroni acquitted in Eni Nigeria case

MILAN, MAR 17 - A Milan court on Wednesday acquitted Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and its former chief and current AC Milan President Paolo Scaroni, of paying bribes paid to land the OPL 245 oil licence in Nigeria in 2011. Eni and Shell were also acquitted. All 15 defendants including former Nigerian oil minister Dan Etete were also acquitted. Descalzi's lawyer Paola Severino said her client's "international reputation has finally been restored", as well as that of Eni. The trial lasted over three years. (ANSA).