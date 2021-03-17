Skier killed by avalanche in Val d'Aosta

AOSTA, MAR 17 - A skier was killed by an avalanche in Val d'Aosta on Wednesday, local sources said. The avalanche happened in the Flassin area, in the Gran San Bernardo Valley, about 1,800 metres up. The victim was going down a gully with a companion who witnessed the accident. There was another group of three skiers in the vicinity who were not hit by the avalanche. (ANSA).