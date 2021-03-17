Italy sets up COVID victims day

Descalzi, Scaroni acquitted in Eni Nigeria case
ROME
17 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 17 - Italy on Wednesday set up a COVID victims remembrance day on March 18 each year, according to a bill approved by a Senate panel. The bill was unanimously approved by the constitutional affairs committee in the upper house in a process that bypasses approval by the sitting parliament. March 18 was the day Italy saw its peak daily death toll of almost 3,000 and images of army trucks taking coffins away from full cemeteries in the Lombardy city of Bergamo hit the headlines amid a raging epidemic in the north of the country last year. The day is mean to "preserve and renew the memory of all the people who died because of he epidemic", according to the bill. On Thursday, March 18, Premier Mario Draghi will visit Bergamo, the symbol of the early toll from the virus, to celebrate the first national day of remembrance and mourning for the coronavirus dead. A minute's silence will be observed across the country. President Sergio Mattarella will also be in attendance. (ANSA).
