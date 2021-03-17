6 arrested for PPE scam in Taranto

TARANTO, MAR 17 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested six people on suspicion of carrying out a scam on personal protective equipment (PPE) including face masks and gowns in the southern Puglia port city of Taranto. Those arrested are accused of fraud because the PPE, from Turkey and China, did not comply with safety standards, police said. Police seized some four million euros in proceeds from the supplies. The scam operated in the first critical days of the pandemic wave a year ago, police said. Police said the proceeds of the scam were used for other illicit operations. (ANSA).