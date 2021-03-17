Italy to set up COVID victims day

ROME, MAR 17 - Italy is to set up a COVID victims remembrance day on March 18 each year, according to a bill approved by a Senate panel Wednesday. The bill was unanimously approved by the constitutional affairs committee in the upper house in a process that bypasses approval by the sitting parliament. March 18 was the day Italy saw its peak daily death toll of almost 3,000 amid a raging epidemic in the north of the country last year. On Thursday, March 18, Premier Mario Draghi will visit Bergamo, the symbol of the early toll from the virus, to celebrate the first national day of remembrance and mourning for the coronavirus dead. A minute's silence will be observed across the country. President Sergio Mattarella will also be in attendance. (ANSA).