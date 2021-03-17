Skiing: Goggia savours 'crushing' downhill World Cup win

ROME, MAR 17 - Italy's Sofia Goggia clinched this season's downhill skiing World Cup on Wednesday when the last two races of the season at Lenzerheide, Switzerland, were cancelled due to bad weather. Her triumph is remarkable as she missed a huge chunk of the season after injuring her knee in a freak accident at the end of January, meaning she also missed the Cortina d'Ampezzo World Championships.. Goggia, who won four downhills in a row to take her tally up to 480 points before getting injured, had intended to return to action on Lenzerheide. "I would have liked to have taken my chances on the piste, but it was a crushing victory anyway," Goggia told a news conference. "The worst result was a second place. I was ready to race for it. "It the reward for a masterful season". It is her second World Cup title after the one she won in 2018. The 28-year-old became the first Italian woman to win the Olympic downhill at the 2018 games in PyeongChang. (ANSA).