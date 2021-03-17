Mercoledì 17 Marzo 2021 | 16:07

TARANTO
6 arrested for PPE scam in Taranto

ROME
Italy to set up COVID victims day

ROME
Skiing: Goggia savours 'crushing' downhill World Cup win

FLORENCE
Python found in Florence hills

ROME
More Campania families on basic income than all north

REGGIO CALABRIA
Man with COVID flees house arrest, steals car

ROME
Letta says will decide PD Rome mayor candidate in April

TURIN
Boy lives 525 days with artificial heart before transplant

ROME
Consumer spending down 12.2% in Feb, hotels down 70%

VATICAN CITY
I too kneel in Myanmar streets says pope

ROME
Serie A players' agent accused of tax felonies

Bari, Carrera: «Con la Casertana dobbiamo solo vincere»

BariEconomia
Acquaviva, il Duc per fronteggiare l'emergenza Covid: in agenda le strategie per i prossimi 100 giorni

PotenzaSerie C
Sanzionato ex giocatore Potenza: a novembre trasgredì quarantena Covid per ritornare in Portogallo

TarantoGdF
Taranto, truffa su fornitura mascherine e dpi: 6 arresti

MateraCarabinieri
Matera, tormenta e molesta la moglie da anni: divieto d'avvicinamento

FoggiaSul posto la Polfer
Tragedia sui binari: persona investita da un treno nel Foggiano

Leccenel Salento
Melpignano, violazioni ambientali: sequestrata cava

BrindisiIl caso
Ceglie Messapica, pranzano al ristorante e fuggono senza pagare: appello su Fb «Identificateli»

BariIl caso
AstraZeneca in Puglia, Nas sequestrano 737 dosi nelle province di Bari e Bat

Taranto, bus travolge e uccide 82enne: aveva appena fatto il vaccino anti Covid

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1126 casi su 10.963 test (10,2%). Altre 30 vittime, su i ricoveri. Regione supera soglia critica posti letto

Massafra, sgozza moglie e suocera: ora è caccia all'uomo

Posti letto esauriti, la Regione Puglia ferma i ricoveri in ospedale

Ceglie Messapica, pranzano al ristorante e fuggono senza pagare: appello su Fb «Identificateli»

ROME

Skiing: Goggia savours 'crushing' downhill World Cup win

Italian triumphs despite missing chunk of season due to injury

ROME, MAR 17 - Italy's Sofia Goggia clinched this season's downhill skiing World Cup on Wednesday when the last two races of the season at Lenzerheide, Switzerland, were cancelled due to bad weather. Her triumph is remarkable as she missed a huge chunk of the season after injuring her knee in a freak accident at the end of January, meaning she also missed the Cortina d'Ampezzo World Championships.. Goggia, who won four downhills in a row to take her tally up to 480 points before getting injured, had intended to return to action on Lenzerheide. "I would have liked to have taken my chances on the piste, but it was a crushing victory anyway," Goggia told a news conference. "The worst result was a second place. I was ready to race for it. "It the reward for a masterful season". It is her second World Cup title after the one she won in 2018. The 28-year-old became the first Italian woman to win the Olympic downhill at the 2018 games in PyeongChang. (ANSA).

Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
