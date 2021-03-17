Python found in Florence hills

FLORENCE, MAR 17 - A royal python was found Tuesday evening in the hills at Fiesole above Florence, local source said Wednesday. The big snake was captured and taken to a clinic for exotic animals in the Tuscan capital. "It was in hypothermia, it wasn't moving," said biologist Sandra Mazzoli, who found the animal. She said it may have been released by some private individual who could no longer afford to keep it due to the COVID pandemic. "Quite apart from the danger attached to putting this kind of animal into our ecosystem, it is immoral to mistreat these animals and abandon them," she said. (ANSA).