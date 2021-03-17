More Campania families on basic income than all north

ROME, MAR 17 - More households in the southern region of Campania have claimed the 'citizenship wage' basic income or the 'citizenship' minimum pension than the whole of northern Italy, according to figures released by pensions-and-social-security agency INPS on Wednesday. It said that 673,343 families have claimed these benefits in southern Italy, 192,880 in the north and 143,735.in central regions. It said that 229,000 households were claiming the benefits in Campania alone. INPS said 12.28 billion euros had been spent on the 'citizenship wage' and the 'citizenship pension' between April 2019 and February 2021. (ANSA).