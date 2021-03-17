Man with COVID flees house arrest, steals car

REGGIO CALABRIA, MAR 17 - A man with COVID-19 fled house arrest and stole car in Reggio Calabria, judicial sources said Wednesday. The man took the car in front of the owner whom he almost ran over in speeding away, they said. Police tracked down the man and arrested him. He has a criminal record, police said. The car was returned to its owner. Prosecutors in the Calabrian city said the man would be charged with skipping arrest, theft, and endangering public health. (ANSA).