Letta says will decide PD Rome mayor candidate in April

ROME, MAR 17 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Enrico Letta said Wednesday a decision on the PD's candidate for Rome mayor would be made in April. Letta decried what he called "jumping the gun" on ex-economy minister Roberto Gualtieri's readiness to run, noting that the date of the local elections across Italy has yet to be set. Gualtieri, for his part, said he had not made is candidacy official for he same reasons, PD sources said after a meeting between the two men at the PD's Rome HQ. Gualtieri, an economics lecturer and former top EU economic expert, served as economy minister in law professor Giuseppe Conte's second government from 2019 to early 2021. (ANSA).