I too kneel in Myanmar streets says pope

VATICAN CITY, MAR 17 - Pope Francis said Wednesday that he too knelt in Myanmar's streets calling for an end to bloodshed against anti-junta protesters. "Yet again, and with so much sadness, I feel the urgency of evoking the dramatic situation in Myanmar," he said after his weekly general audience. "So many people, above all young people, are losing their lives to offer hope there. "I, too, kneel in Myanmar's streets," he said, evoking the pose many Catholic religious have adopted. "'Let the violence cease'" I say. "I, too, reach out my arms and say 'let dialogue prevail'. "Bloodshed does not solve anything: let dialogue prevail". (ANSA).